Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.45. 71,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.60. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $405.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

