VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0311 on Top Exchanges

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. VITE has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00069812 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,359,553 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

