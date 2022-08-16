Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $100.24 million and $13.24 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00017523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,936.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00068020 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

