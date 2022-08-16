WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.50 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.45.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

