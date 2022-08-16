Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Reaches $850,785.47 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $850,785.47 and $332,049.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00036930 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

