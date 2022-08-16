Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Reaches $850,785.47 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $850,785.47 and $332,049.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00036930 BTC.
About Wall Street Games
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Buying and Selling Wall Street Games
