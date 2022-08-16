Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $128.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $128.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.66.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,219,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

