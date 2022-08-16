Wanchain Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.43 million and $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00116631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00254888 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

