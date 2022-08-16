Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €34.10 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €34.10 ($34.80) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €32.88 ($33.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €19.62 ($20.02) and a 1 year high of €33.16 ($33.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

