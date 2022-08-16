Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €59.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €43.97 ($44.87) on Friday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.40.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.