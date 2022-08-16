Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Up 9.3%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 48,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,703,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Stock Up 10.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $93,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

