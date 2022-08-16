WaykiChain (WICC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,931.00

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $228,931.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00128551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068055 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

