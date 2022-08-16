WD Rutherford LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 97.7% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 86.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

NYSE:BURL traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,076. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $352.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

