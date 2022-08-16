WD Rutherford LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.49. The stock had a trading volume of 66,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,941. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.96 and its 200 day moving average is $517.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

