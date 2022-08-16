Wealth Alliance Acquires 3,091 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

