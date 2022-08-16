Wealth Alliance Has $397,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

