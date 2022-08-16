Wealth Alliance Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

PNC opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

