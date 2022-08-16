Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,304 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,507,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.