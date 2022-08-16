Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

