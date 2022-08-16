Wealth Alliance Sells 238 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $17,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $16,812,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

