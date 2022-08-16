Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cohu (COHU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU):

8/11/2022 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $35.00.

8/1/2022 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $38.00 to $35.00.

7/27/2022 – Cohu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

7/15/2022 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.

7/12/2022 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $490,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cohu by 444.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 185.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

