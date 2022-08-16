Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

8/3/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $35.00.

7/20/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $37.00.

7/15/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.00 to $23.00.

7/12/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00.

RYTM traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,360. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

