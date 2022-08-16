Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/7/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $35.00.
- 7/20/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $37.00.
- 7/15/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.00 to $23.00.
- 7/12/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %
RYTM traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,360. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52.
Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.