Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,524,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLIT stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

