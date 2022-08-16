Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.11% of Welltower worth $49,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.77. 45,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

