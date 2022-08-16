Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Down 1.4 %

Welltower stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. 66,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

