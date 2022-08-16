WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,550.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FSOYF remained flat at 1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.41. WithSecure Oyj has a 12 month low of 1.73 and a 12 month high of 6.42.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

