Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Critical Review

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Wolfspeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $740.86 million 4.69 $125.66 million $2.15 25.44 Wolfspeed $525.60 million 20.84 -$523.90 million ($3.24) -27.34

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 4 4 0 2.50 Wolfspeed 1 4 8 0 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Semtech and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Semtech presently has a consensus price target of $78.64, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 18.15% 20.24% 13.14% Wolfspeed -57.41% -6.21% -4.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers. It offers silicon carbide materials for customers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company's power devices include silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for customers and distributors to use in applications, such as electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. Its RF devices comprise GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company's products are also used in transportation, fast charging, wireless systems, 5G, motor drives, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense applications; and materials products and RF devices are used in military communications, radar, satellite, and telecommunication applications. It serves customers in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

