Woodcoin (LOG) Hits One Day Volume of $60,805.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and approximately $60,805.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00010689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.36 or 0.07876578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00168007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00260080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00706348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00582685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005355 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

