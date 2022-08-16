Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of WK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,215. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Workiva by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $314,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

