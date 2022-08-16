Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.1 %

CCI traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.18. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

