Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,152. The company has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.82 and its 200-day moving average is $308.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.