Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 1,348 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. The company had a trading volume of 230,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,443,108. The firm has a market cap of $478.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

