X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.78 million and $384.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.