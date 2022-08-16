YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Tops $2.37 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $41,924.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,730,157 coins and its circulating supply is 14,100,175 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

