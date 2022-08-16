Zebi Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $480.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $135,524.47 and approximately $480.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036991 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,242,884,113 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,792,412 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

