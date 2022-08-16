Zenyatta Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 549,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,936,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

