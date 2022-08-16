Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,000. Uber Technologies makes up 4.4% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 450,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,202,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

