Zeusshield Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,318.56 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $139,318.56 and $11,269.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

