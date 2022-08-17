11,250 Shares in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Purchased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INBK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INBK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

