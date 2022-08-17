1,252 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,217,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $257.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

