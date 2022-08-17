1,307 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $277.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

