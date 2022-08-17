1,936 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

