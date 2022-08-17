198,450 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 198,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,685,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 1,001,505 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 405,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,331,475. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

