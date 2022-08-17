23,580 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 385,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

FNF traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

