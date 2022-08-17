23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.18 and last traded at 4.18. Approximately 31,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,656,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is 2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.39.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

