3,902 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

