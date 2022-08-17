438,951 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 438,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NexGen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 69.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,134,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,132,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 606,355 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

