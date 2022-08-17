4,471 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.