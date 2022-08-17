4,842 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

