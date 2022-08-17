4,867 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

