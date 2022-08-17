593 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LOB stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,668. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

